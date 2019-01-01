New York Mets

Sporting News
Degrom-jacob-usnews-081318-ftr-getty_13bvm1tzs1p6a1rd0zxgk7exii

Jacob deGrom's camp 'frustrated' by lack of extension talks with Mets, report says

by: Thomas Lott Sporting News 7m

Jacob deGrom, 31, will be a free agent after the 2020 season.

Tweets