New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Should Never Hold Onto Prospects, Make Trades, Or Sign Free Agents
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 10m
Looking at this past offseason, the Mets have traded away much of their future to improve the 2019 team. Top prospects Jarred Kelenic and Justin Dunn were part of a package for Robinson Cano and Ed…
Tweets
-
RT @stluciemets: 18 more days! Who’s ready?!Minors
-
What if Jacob deGrom tells the team that since he seems headed to free agency, they can't pitch him as frequently, or as deep into games? How much could this situation escalate? https://t.co/WToOAbTXiHBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @danielle_lerner: Re: ESPN halftime interview, Chris Mack tells me he apologized to Allison Williams in a postgame interview that may not have aired. “I’m human and I make mistakes, but I take ownership of it. I won’t lose sleep over people not liking me. It’s onto the next crisis in the world.”Beat Writer / Columnist
-
More like CRAiPS IMOZiPS thinks Jo Adell- who is 19 and has played 99 games above rookie ball- is a better present hitter than Albert Pujols https://t.co/KVlewBIF3sBlogger / Podcaster
-
Another Mets rival is checking in on J.T. Realmuto https://t.co/ZYHRSGXU2ITV / Radio Network
-
7.TV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets