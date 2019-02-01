New York Mets

Mets Daddy

Mets Should Never Hold Onto Prospects, Make Trades, Or Sign Free Agents

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 10m

Looking at this past offseason, the Mets have traded away much of their future to improve the 2019 team. Top prospects Jarred Kelenic and Justin Dunn were part of a package for Robinson Cano and Ed…

Tweets