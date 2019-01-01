New York Mets
With Mets' extension talks with Jacob deGrom not progressing, could deadline be looming?
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 11m
During the winter meetings in Las Vegas, a CAA contingent met with Mets brass (minus Van Wagenen, who was recused because he represented deGrom), and left with the expectation that a long-term offer was coming. Nearly two months later, that hasn't...
