New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Should the Mets bring back the BLACK uniforms as an alternate in 2020?
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2m
Remain calm. Yes this is ME asking. So you may remember that in 2016 the Mets wore 1986 jerseys on Sunday. Well….you and I aren’t getting any younger. Even some of the oldest millennials are pushing 40. I did some math and it seems that 2020...
Tweets
-
RT @stluciemets: 18 more days! Who’s ready?!Minors
-
What if Jacob deGrom tells the team that since he seems headed to free agency, they can't pitch him as frequently, or as deep into games? How much could this situation escalate? https://t.co/WToOAbTXiHBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @danielle_lerner: Re: ESPN halftime interview, Chris Mack tells me he apologized to Allison Williams in a postgame interview that may not have aired. “I’m human and I make mistakes, but I take ownership of it. I won’t lose sleep over people not liking me. It’s onto the next crisis in the world.”Beat Writer / Columnist
-
More like CRAiPS IMOZiPS thinks Jo Adell- who is 19 and has played 99 games above rookie ball- is a better present hitter than Albert Pujols https://t.co/KVlewBIF3sBlogger / Podcaster
-
Another Mets rival is checking in on J.T. Realmuto https://t.co/ZYHRSGXU2ITV / Radio Network
-
7.TV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets