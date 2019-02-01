New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Marlins Sign Curtis Granderson to Minor League Deal
by: Rob Piersall — Mets Merized Online 23m
The Miami Marlins announced Tuesday morning that they have signed outfielder and former Met Curtis Granderson to a minor league deal with an invitation to Spring Training.Granderson, 38 in Mar
Tweets
-
RT @stluciemets: 18 more days! Who’s ready?!Minors
-
What if Jacob deGrom tells the team that since he seems headed to free agency, they can't pitch him as frequently, or as deep into games? How much could this situation escalate? https://t.co/WToOAbTXiHBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @danielle_lerner: Re: ESPN halftime interview, Chris Mack tells me he apologized to Allison Williams in a postgame interview that may not have aired. “I’m human and I make mistakes, but I take ownership of it. I won’t lose sleep over people not liking me. It’s onto the next crisis in the world.”Beat Writer / Columnist
-
More like CRAiPS IMOZiPS thinks Jo Adell- who is 19 and has played 99 games above rookie ball- is a better present hitter than Albert Pujols https://t.co/KVlewBIF3sBlogger / Podcaster
-
Another Mets rival is checking in on J.T. Realmuto https://t.co/ZYHRSGXU2ITV / Radio Network
-
7.TV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets