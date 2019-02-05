New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Gabe Kapler, Nick Francona controversy; Dodgers assault allegations | SI.com
by: @jon_wertheim — Sports Illustrated 16m
Nick Francona was fired by Gabe Kapler and the Dodgers four years ago. He hasn’t forgotten it; and won’t let baseball forget it either.
Tweets
-
What if Jacob deGrom tells the team that since he seems headed to free agency, they can't pitch him as frequently, or as deep into games? How much could this situation escalate? https://t.co/WToOAbTXiHBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @danielle_lerner: Re: ESPN halftime interview, Chris Mack tells me he apologized to Allison Williams in a postgame interview that may not have aired. “I’m human and I make mistakes, but I take ownership of it. I won’t lose sleep over people not liking me. It’s onto the next crisis in the world.”Beat Writer / Columnist
-
More like CRAiPS IMOZiPS thinks Jo Adell- who is 19 and has played 99 games above rookie ball- is a better present hitter than Albert Pujols https://t.co/KVlewBIF3sBlogger / Podcaster
-
Another Mets rival is checking in on J.T. Realmuto https://t.co/ZYHRSGXU2ITV / Radio Network
-
7.TV / Radio Network
-
RT @mathewi: Metaphor alert: Newseum failed due to a crushing debt load caused by overspending on a ridiculously expensive building and inflated management salaries https://t.co/tmM2fPMWIVBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets