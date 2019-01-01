New York Mets

Mets Minors
Tony-dibrell-e1541189787734

MMN 2019 Top 50 Prospects: 15 Power Armed Tony Dibrell

by: Mets Daddy Mets Minors 2m

 Tony DibrellPosition: SP     B/T: R/R     Age: November 8, 1995 (23)Acquired: 2017 Fourth Round Draft Pick from Kennesaw State UniversityPrevious Rank: 24Stats (Columbia):

Tweets