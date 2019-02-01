New York Mets

Mets Merized

MMO Top 25 Prospects: No. 15 Strikeout Leader Tony Dibrell

by: John Sheridan Mets Merized Online 33m

Tony DibrellPosition: SP B/T: R/R Age: November 8, 1995 (23)Acquired: 2017 Fourth Round Draft Pick from Kennesaw State UniversityPrevious Rank: 24Stats (Columbia): 7-6, 3.50 ERA, 1.267 WHIP,

Tweets