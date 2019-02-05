New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Won’t Know Cespedes’ Timetable Until After Opener
by: Mets – CBS New York — WFAN 36s
The timetable for Yoenis Cespedes' return to the New York Mets will remain an unanswered question until after opening day.
Tweets
-
What if Jacob deGrom tells the team that since he seems headed to free agency, they can't pitch him as frequently, or as deep into games? How much could this situation escalate? https://t.co/WToOAbTXiHBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @danielle_lerner: Re: ESPN halftime interview, Chris Mack tells me he apologized to Allison Williams in a postgame interview that may not have aired. “I’m human and I make mistakes, but I take ownership of it. I won’t lose sleep over people not liking me. It’s onto the next crisis in the world.”Beat Writer / Columnist
-
More like CRAiPS IMOZiPS thinks Jo Adell- who is 19 and has played 99 games above rookie ball- is a better present hitter than Albert Pujols https://t.co/KVlewBIF3sBlogger / Podcaster
-
Another Mets rival is checking in on J.T. Realmuto https://t.co/ZYHRSGXU2ITV / Radio Network
-
7.TV / Radio Network
-
RT @mathewi: Metaphor alert: Newseum failed due to a crushing debt load caused by overspending on a ridiculously expensive building and inflated management salaries https://t.co/tmM2fPMWIVBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets