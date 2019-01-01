New York Mets

The latest on trade talks for J.T. Realmuto: Another Mets rival checks in

SNY: Metsblog

The Mets had been aggressive in their efforts to trade for Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto before eventually deeming the price too high and signing Wilson Ramos. The Marlins are still expected to deal Realmuto, and two other NL East teams have checked...

