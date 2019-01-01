New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
The latest on trade talks for J.T. Realmuto: Another Mets rival checks in
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 13m
The Mets had been aggressive in their efforts to trade for Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto before eventually deeming the price too high and signing Wilson Ramos. The Marlins are still expected to deal Realmuto, and two other NL East teams have checked...
Tweets
-
Tim doesn’t tweet that if there isn’t something brewinBeat Writer / Columnist
-
It got ugly at the Patriots parade https://t.co/hkhzLE7jzUBlogger / Podcaster
-
Report: #Mets undecided on whether to sign Zack Wheeler long-term. https://t.co/kfLOZ6e5AETV / Radio Network
-
RT @johnvanderslice: My new single is streaming EVERYWHERE. It is called “I’ll Wait For You” but it’s likely the narrator will NOT wait for any human because he is flawed and complicated just like you. https://t.co/dAxLx2QphE https://t.co/jY6C9iklj0Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @juanctoribio: OK, so this is one of the screenshots from this year’s game (new Marlins logo helped) and while there are some changes from the last screenshot, the Rays are still “longshots” https://t.co/X70WR55QhgBeat Writer / Columnist
-
She got the ball and stole the show https://t.co/ekmDc3VfRvBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets