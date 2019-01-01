New York Mets

Larry Brown Sports
40266513_thumbnail

Rookie Pete Alonso endears himself to Mets fanbase after comeback win

by: Darryn Albert Larry Brown Sports 1m

Pete Alonso already appears to have won over the local fans in his first season. The rookie first baseman helped the New York Mets complete a come-from-behind 6-5 victory over the Washington Nationals on Sunday. With the team trailing 5-3 in the...

Tweets