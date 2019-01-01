New York Mets
Rookie Pete Alonso endears himself to Mets fanbase after comeback win
by: Darryn Albert — Larry Brown Sports 1m
Pete Alonso already appears to have won over the local fans in his first season. The rookie first baseman helped the New York Mets complete a come-from-behind 6-5 victory over the Washington Nationals on Sunday. With the team trailing 5-3 in the...
RT @b_span2: Lolo Sánchez ?Blogger / Podcaster
"Never say die." Today's Mets win showed the team's true colors
The Mets' offseason emphasis on depth was rewarded Saturday:
That's a lot of mixed allusions but i genuinely appreciate the effort@martinonyc Ok Don Quixote Ahab. You keep chasing those White Whale Windmills. The Adults will be over there if you want to join.
Inaugural podcast goes around the leagues with Joe Girardi and @BNightengale we also talk about the Harper phenomenon in Philly, sone possibilities for Keuchel and Kimbrel and make some 2019 predictions, a few that are already dead.
