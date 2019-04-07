New York Mets

Newsday
42618428_thumbnail

Matt Mooney, Texas Tech pull away from Michigan State in second half | Newsday

by: Mark Herrmann mark.herrmann@newsday.com @markpherrmann Updated April 7, 2019 12:10 AM Newsday 23s

Texas Tech's trademark defense was better than the trademark defense of Michigan State, the team that had ousted No. 1 overall seed Duke last Sunday.

Tweets