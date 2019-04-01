New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Game Recap: Nationals Defeat Mets 12-9 Despite Late Comeback Attempt
by: Logan Barer — Mets Merized Online 4m
The New York Mets (6-3) were defeated by the Washington Nationals (4-4) by a score of 12-9 Sunday afternoon at Citi Field (Box Score). Zack Wheeler and Tim Peterson combined for 12 walks on the da
Tweets
-
A lot sure has been breaking right for Virginia, a year after heartbreak #marchmadness https://t.co/x8PoGK8gm6Blogger / Podcaster
-
“It was an embarrassing day for me.” - Zack Wheeler after his seven-run, seven-walk start. #MetsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @DylanFearon_: Carlos Beltran on the @Mets this year #LGM @carlosbeltran15Blogger / Podcaster
-
Zack Wheeler is much better than what we saw today and has displayed a ton of much better performances. He will be fine #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @daeisner:TV / Radio Personality
-
Wheeler: “An embarrassing day for me — one of those ones you forget and look forward to the next start.”Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets