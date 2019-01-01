New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Sunday's top prospect performers
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 2m
Here's a look Sunday's top Minor League performers from each team's Top 30 Prospects list: AMERICAN LEAGUE EAST Blue Jays: Yennsy Diaz, RHP (No. 26) -- 6 IP, 0 R, H, 0 BB, 5 K (Double-A New Hampshire) Diaz was brilliant during his first start of the...
Tweets
-
Mets Police Morning Laziness: how soft is CAA’s Todd Frazier? https://t.co/AlNLptMMJNBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Sprow: The hidden true story of Michael Jordan's baseball career, which launched 25 years ago. Steve Wulf was there. https://t.co/ckhcAVtyJFBeat Writer / Columnist
-
New Post: Talkin’ Mets: They Said it Couldn’t Be Done https://t.co/2Qqsf7OR3j #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @_dadler: Seth Lugo got his stuff back. Striking out the side in the 9th: 95.1 mph fastball (Matt Adams) 3,254 rpm curve (Victor Robles) 88.1 mph slider (Adam Eaton) https://t.co/NNdQSbOjicBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MLB: Nolan Arenado’s arm strength is INSANE. ? #SundayNightBaseballBlogger / Podcaster
-
Todd seemingly not loved by @mets fans. That’s one of the factors BVW factors into signing people. Luckily LTF is repped by CAA so he could get a 5 year extension.@TheDaveSinger @metspolice @FlavaFraz21 ???. I HATE @FlavaFraz21. He’s a useless clown who lives off a Little League World Series, which about sums up his entire baseball career. ?? Maybe I’ll have the honor of getting blocked by him too. ???? ?Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets