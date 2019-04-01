New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Charleston 7 - Columbia
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 24s
COLUMBIA, SC – Walter Rasquin posted the first three-hit game of the season on Sunday, but Columbia still fell short in the finale to...
Tweets
-
RT @_dadler: Seth Lugo got his stuff back. Striking out the side in the 9th: 95.1 mph fastball (Matt Adams) 3,254 rpm curve (Victor Robles) 88.1 mph slider (Adam Eaton) https://t.co/NNdQSbOjicBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MLB: Nolan Arenado’s arm strength is INSANE. ? #SundayNightBaseballBlogger / Podcaster
-
Todd seemingly not loved by @mets fans. That’s one of the factors BVW factors into signing people. Luckily LTF is repped by CAA so he could get a 5 year extension.@TheDaveSinger @metspolice @FlavaFraz21 ???. I HATE @FlavaFraz21. He’s a useless clown who lives off a Little League World Series, which about sums up his entire baseball career. ?? Maybe I’ll have the honor of getting blocked by him too. ???? ?Blogger / Podcaster
-
Here's where Pete Alonso ranks among hitters w/ at least 10 batted ball events: Avg. HR distance: 6th (436 feet) Hard Hit % (95 mph+): 9th (63.2) Brls/PA%: 2nd (21.9) Avg. Flyball/LD exit velocity: 14th (100.3 mph) #Mets #LGM @Mets @MetsMerizedBlogger / Podcaster
-
METS AFTER 9 GAMES 2019: 6-3 (tied with 10 others for 6th best in club history, including 1986, 1988 & 2nd half of 1981) Best: 8-1 (1985, 2006, 2018) Worst: 0-9 (1962) 1969: 3-6 1979: 3-6 1989: 3-6 1999: 7-2 2009: 4-5Blogger / Podcaster
-
Maybe Todd Frazier could take over NJ Transit! We could get the trains grinding it out.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets