Mets Police Morning Laziness: how soft is CAA’s Todd Frazier?
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 19m
SLACKISH REACTION: The second place Mets look a lot better when The One True Ace is pitching. Even Home Run Fest on Saturday looked sketchy. As predicted, the Comedians Are Back (until Mickey’s team collapses and the comedians go back on tour) and...
Tweets
-
RT @_dadler: Seth Lugo got his stuff back. Striking out the side in the 9th: 95.1 mph fastball (Matt Adams) 3,254 rpm curve (Victor Robles) 88.1 mph slider (Adam Eaton) https://t.co/NNdQSbOjicBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MLB: Nolan Arenado’s arm strength is INSANE. ? #SundayNightBaseballBlogger / Podcaster
-
Todd seemingly not loved by @mets fans. That’s one of the factors BVW factors into signing people. Luckily LTF is repped by CAA so he could get a 5 year extension.@TheDaveSinger @metspolice @FlavaFraz21 ???. I HATE @FlavaFraz21. He’s a useless clown who lives off a Little League World Series, which about sums up his entire baseball career. ?? Maybe I’ll have the honor of getting blocked by him too. ???? ?Blogger / Podcaster
-
Here's where Pete Alonso ranks among hitters w/ at least 10 batted ball events: Avg. HR distance: 6th (436 feet) Hard Hit % (95 mph+): 9th (63.2) Brls/PA%: 2nd (21.9) Avg. Flyball/LD exit velocity: 14th (100.3 mph) #Mets #LGM @Mets @MetsMerizedBlogger / Podcaster
-
METS AFTER 9 GAMES 2019: 6-3 (tied with 10 others for 6th best in club history, including 1986, 1988 & 2nd half of 1981) Best: 8-1 (1985, 2006, 2018) Worst: 0-9 (1962) 1969: 3-6 1979: 3-6 1989: 3-6 1999: 7-2 2009: 4-5Blogger / Podcaster
-
Maybe Todd Frazier could take over NJ Transit! We could get the trains grinding it out.Blogger / Podcaster
