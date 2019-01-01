New York Mets

The Ringer
42647359_thumbnail

Trevor Rosenthal and Chris Davis Are Making the Saddest Kind of Baseball History

by: Michael Baumann The Ringer 29s

The Nationals pitcher hasn’t retired a batter since 2017, while the Orioles slugger is mired in an 0-for-44 slump. Their awful starts might be funny if they weren’t also a sad reminder of what they once were.

Tweets