New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Minors: With Ronnie Mauricio, Columbia overloaded with talent
by: David Groveman — Mets 360 2m
The Mets shocked a number of people in 2018 when they skipped their top international prospect directly to the Gulf Coast League. Now the Mets buck convention farther by starting Ronny Mauricio in …
Tweets
-
This dude blocked me immediately after campaigning to my employers for my job because he's mad about a post he obviously didn't read. https://t.co/pjOWWkEj6LTV / Radio Personality
-
RT @bunyipattack: @ProductiveOuts @MikeGianella @OGTedBerg @I_jlp_u Dear @USATODAY: Want to hire someone to write and appreciate the few good things in this on-fire world? Fire @OGTedBerg and hire us at @BunyipAttack. We're actual enthusiasts/aesthetes who could provide positive non-contrarian click-friendly content. We can do better than Ted.TV / Radio Personality
-
RT @OGTedBerg: Everything I don't like is clickbait.TV / Radio Personality
-
Pretty sure it's people who don't get jokes."That thing everyone likes is actually bad" is the worst content on the internet https://t.co/96L1BgaNJxTV / Radio Personality
-
RT @bachlaw: Finally, the long-promised walkthrough of the R code for DRC+, revealing its underlying logic and one of its models. Mostly for practitioners, although there are some discussions around the code excerpts that others may enjoy also. https://t.co/bN8MoXu848Blogger / Podcaster
-
Wait, the 1985 Mets could have had Seaver for Terry Blocker but Davey……?????? https://t.co/wSUHY2pFsKBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets