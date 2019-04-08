New York Mets

The Mets Police
Former Brodie Van Wagenen client Robinson Cano has an OPS of .660

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3m

That was a mighty big Home Run by Robinson Cano on Saturday!  How is his season going? He is batting .222 He has two home runs, both big. Millennials like OPS….Cano’s is 660.  That’s Todd Frazier-like.  Even Todd handed I .693 in his great 2018...

