Former Brodie Van Wagenen client Robinson Cano has an OPS of .660
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 3m
That was a mighty big Home Run by Robinson Cano on Saturday! How is his season going? He is batting .222 He has two home runs, both big. Millennials like OPS….Cano’s is 660. That’s Todd Frazier-like. Even Todd handed I .693 in his great 2018...
