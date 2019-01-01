New York Mets
Trump wants to overturn MLB deal with Cuba, which would make it harder for players to come
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 40s
The decision that was made by Obama said the Cuban baseball league was not part of the Cuban government. The Trump administration is attempting to reverse the decision by saying the league and government are intertwined.
