New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Jacob deGrom might be matching Bob Gibson
by: Matt Kelly — MLB: Mets 7m
Most baseball fans would probably pick Bob Gibson’s summer of 1968 as the most dominant stretch of pitching the game has ever seen. In fact, Gibson’s dominance might have been one reason why Major League Baseball lowered the mound the following year.
Tweets
-
RT @Mets: RIP Kid. Gary Carter would have been 65 years young. ??Blogger / Podcaster
-
The back page: Virginia gets its storybook ending https://t.co/X0Pe0BRnvSBlogger / Podcaster
-
Wait, the 1985 Mets could have had Seaver for Terry Blocker but Davey……?????? https://t.co/wSUHY2pFsKBlogger / Podcaster
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
I was pulling for them, but this makes it worth it.35 seconds. ONE point LEAD. GO RED RAIDERS!!! #1 Defense. https://t.co/S5XBefCsk1Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @NewsdaySports: Jacob deGrom can separate himself from Hall of Famer Bob Gibson Tuesday night as the first big-league pitcher to amass 27 consecutive quality starts https://t.co/ovZkForh2V via @newsdaymarcus https://t.co/kQS3utPKg0Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets