New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
42665816_thumbnail

Jacob deGrom might be matching Bob Gibson

by: Matt Kelly MLB: Mets 7m

Most baseball fans would probably pick Bob Gibson’s summer of 1968 as the most dominant stretch of pitching the game has ever seen. In fact, Gibson’s dominance might have been one reason why Major League Baseball lowered the mound the following year.

Tweets