Mets Minors Recap: Nunez, Flexen Shine on the Mound

by: Teddy Klein

Syracuse Mets 5 (4-1), Rochester Red Wings 4 Box ScoreRF Rymer Liriano 3 for 4, 2 R, SB, K .300/.364/.300DH Dilson Herrera 2 for 3, 2B, SB, 2 RBI, K, CS .636/.692/1.1823B David Thomp

