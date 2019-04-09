New York Mets
Lots of questions for loaded Mets team with young pitching and 2nd year manager…oh and it’s 1985
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 46s
Young pitching, second year manager and they brought in a big bat. There are lots of expectations on this Mets team….in 1985. Dwight Gooden won 17 games and struck out 276 batters at the age of 19, but what would he do at 20? Ron Darling won 12 as...
