New York Mets

The Mets Police
42674616_thumbnail

You own this Mets jersey: Daniel Murphy

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 4m

Well it has been a few years now….these are now throwbacks.  You only have yourselves to blame. @metspolice it warms my heart #imwith28 pic.twitter.com/GQ9u0YBlOf — Laura Lapidus (@MetsMom) April 7, 2019 Add Mets Police to Apple News Mets Police...

Tweets