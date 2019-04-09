New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
The Washington Nationals Need to Sign Craig Kimbrel Right Now
by: Robbie Stratakos — Baseball Essential 13m
The Washington Nationals need to sign Craig Kimbrel right now. Not tomorrow, not next week, not in the summer. They need to sign him right now. The Nationals are 4-5 and in fourth place in the National League East. There have been some aspects of...
Tweets
-
RT @stengelsghost: @OGTedBergTV / Radio Personality
-
RT @dcone36: If you love baseball then you are my family. That is all.TV / Radio Personality
-
I don’t know how he hadn’t noticed before eitherBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @jeffpearlman: Aaron Rodgers pulled this EXACT same **** on my Brett Favre biography. I love how football players preach accountability, then do the opposite. https://t.co/vdoopD4i46 #coward https://t.co/iTNaDJHmdYTV / Radio Personality
-
RT @vincelara: @AnthonyMcCarron How about this one, same game: https://t.co/jdN7B8KJ4tBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Ok I’m done with him can someone else pls take over@jonbecker_ @martinonyc Do you think women are suited to be iron workers?Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets