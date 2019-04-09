New York Mets

Yogi Berra Museum to honor Shannon Forde

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

From my pals the Mets… On Thursday, the Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center will present the Carmen Berra Award posthumously to Shannon Forde, former Mets senior director of media relations, who, like Carmen, earned the love and respect of friends...

