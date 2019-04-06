The Syracuse Mets now have a 5-game winning streak with a 7-5 win over Rochester. Tomas Nido went 2-for-3 with an RBI and double. Corey Taylor (3.1 IP), Paul Sewald (2.1 IP), and Daniel Zamora (0.2 IP) combined for 6.1 innings of scoreless relief.

