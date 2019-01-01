New York Mets

Metsblog
40443371_thumbnail

Mets manager Mickey Callaway gives update on Jed Lowrie

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 10m

Mets manager Mickey Callaway said Tuesday that he is 'very encouraged' by how injured infielder Jed Lowrie looks, adding that 'he looks great, he's moving around great.'

Tweets