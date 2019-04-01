New York Mets

Mets Merized

Game Thread: Twins vs Mets, 7:10 PM

by: Elliot Teichman Mets Merized Online 2m

Tuesday, April 9, 2019 • 7:10 p.m.Citi Field • Flushing, NYRHP Kyle Gibson (0-0, 9.64) vs. RHP Jacob deGrom (2-0, 0.00)SNY • WCBS 880 AM • ESPN 1050 AMInterleague play this year is w

Tweets