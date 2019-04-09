New York Mets

The Mets Police
42687933_thumbnail

Today Show means well, but lacks expertise in Mets jerseys

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 13m

My Google Alert for Tom Seaver had an interesting item, it was a list of gift ideas for people turning 50.  Hey, I am turning 50.  Let me click on this. Well, I got to the Tom Seaver part and… …well yeah, no.  See in 1969 the Mets didn’t wear racing...

Tweets