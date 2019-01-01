New York Mets
Lenny Dykstra sues Ron Darling over book claiming racist tirade during 1986 World Series
by: Associated Press — North Jersey 3m
Lenny Dykstra has sued one-time Mets teammate Ron Darling over a passage in the pitcher's new book accusing the outfielder of racist comments.
