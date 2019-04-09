New York Mets
Lenny Dykstra sues Ron Darling for libel, defamation in book
by: Jenna West April 09, 2019 — Sports Illustrated
In his new book, Ron Darling claimed former Mets teammate Lenny Dykstra shouted racial slurs at Red Sox pitcher Dennis "Oil Can" Boyd during the 1986 World Series.
