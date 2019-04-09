New York Mets

Sports Illustrated
42690148_thumbnail

Lenny Dykstra sues Ron Darling for libel, defamation in book | SI.com

by: Jenna West April 09, 2019 Sports Illustrated 2m

In his new book, Ron Darling claimed former Mets teammate Lenny Dykstra shouted racial slurs at Red Sox pitcher Dennis "Oil Can" Boyd during the 1986 World Series.

Tweets