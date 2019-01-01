New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets' Brodie Van Wagenen explains why Jacob deGrom deal was essential to vision
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 6m
Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen came in with a vision to change the culture and part of that plan included an extension for Jacob deGrom.
Tweets
-
Conforto homered too. Mets now trail 5-3 in 3rd. #ComebackTV / Radio Network
-
Michael Conforto with a 404-foot homer (No. 3), exit v-lo 111.5 mph.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Three games. Three home runs for @mconforto8. #LGMOfficial Team Account
-
Michael Conforto is on absolute ?Minors
-
Michael Conforto. Off the facade of the second deck. 5-3.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Why would they do this? Ridiculous.. @MiLB has sent teams a memo that includes the missive they should limit the number of game-action highlights they tweet out. They’ve told teams to expect a formal policy in the coming weeks. I’m so frustrated with my favorite sport.Minors
- More Mets Tweets