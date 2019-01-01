New York Mets

The Comeback
42691577_thumbnail

Lenny Dykstra files lawsuit against Ron Darling over new book where Darling says Dysktra yelled racist taunts at Oil Can Boyd

by: Andrew Bucholtz The Comeback 8m

Lenny Dykstra is suing Ron Darling, his former 1986 Mets teammate, over Darling's claim that Dykstra used racist taunts during that World Series.

Tweets