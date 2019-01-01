New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
42691794_thumbnail

Twins end Jacob deGrom quality starts streak

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 8m

NEW YORK -- Jacob deGrom will have to settle for a share of history. Eddie Rosario’s two-run homer in the third inning Tuesday snapped deGrom’s quality starts streak at 26, tied with Bob Gibson for the longest in Major League history. An inning...

Tweets