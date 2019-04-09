New York Mets

The Mets Police
Sterling or Scully: Gary Cohen hands in one of each during Mets vs. Twins

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice

I missed most of Tuesday Night’s game (good) but Gary Cohen didn’t.  He was there, although he sure didn’t sound very excited about it on the Nimmo call. .@You_Found_Nimmo – ?@mconforto8 – absolute ? pic.twitter.com/4FYtEqcWg3 — New York Mets (@Mets)

