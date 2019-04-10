New York Mets

WFAN
42695258_thumbnail

DeGrom’s Streaks End As Twins Rout Mets 14-8

by: Mets – CBS New York WFAN 5m

Jacob deGrom's record-tying streak of quality starts ended at 26 when he allowed two home runs to Mitch Garver and one to Eddie Rosario in a 14-8 drubbing by the Minnesota Twins

