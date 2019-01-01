New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets ace Jacob deGrom talks about tough start against Minnesota Twins
by: Greg Tartaglia, Staff Writer, @NJTags13 — North Jersey 9m
Mets ace Jacob deGrom talks about being humbled after a streak of 26 consecutive quality starts
Tweets
-
Mets Police Morning Laziness: at least The One True Ace had a better night than Matt Harvey https://t.co/cb0EjMGKn8Blogger / Podcaster
-
Grinding it out is the only way you have success. Showing up and getting media “accolades” before real hard work doesn’t get it done. Funny Magic was worse than Phil Jackson but you didn’t hear about it until now? Why? It didn’t fit the media narrativeBlogger / Podcaster
-
It appears one reason @MagicJohnson has been a failure at coaching and now front office is that he wants to show up and stuff happens due to his “name” - funny how this happens. The media has hyped this with him for years. Remember when he was going to recruit FA for Dodgers?Blogger / Podcaster
-
Law: The most loaded minor league rosters to start 2019 https://t.co/2aL0wcrc6XTV / Radio Network
-
New Post: Morning Briefing: Thor Takes the Hill For Third Time https://t.co/YfDL1P8LvN #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Check the profile, bud. I'm the nation's foremost expert. Says it right there.TV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets