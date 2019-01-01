New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets rookie Pete Alonso made MLB history on Tuesday
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 2m
Mets rookie Pete Alonso has been on fire during the first 10 games of his big league career. And now he's at the point where he's making history.
Tweets
-
RT @thebigm: Happy 30th birthday, "Major League"! @SamMillerBB just watched the movie for THE FIRST TIME -- and noticed three things the classic baseball film foretold about the modern game. #Indians #MLB #MajorLeague #JuuustABitOutside @Indians https://t.co/85qSoUV81zTV / Radio Network
-
RT @mikemayerMMO: Through the first 189.2 innings, Mets minor league pitching has a 2.99 ERA Syracuse 4.15 (5th of 13) Binghamton 2.04 (3rd of 12) St. Lucie 2.72 (5th of 12) Columbia 2.80 (5th of 14)Blogger / Podcaster
-
https://t.co/FFSJ2ETBZL. @You_Found_Nimmo and I had a blast and more to come. His jersey accent was perfectPlayer
-
RT @DeeshaThosar: An immortal became human last night at Citi Field. Jacob deGrom coughed up three homers, six runs for his worst start since Sept. 5, 2017. Story: https://t.co/IbUr9KYQJ8Newspaper / Magazine
-
Per Fangraphs, Pete Alonso has already been worth 0.8 WAR. He legitimately may produce 1 WAR in the time that everyone wanted him sent down for the extra year of control. #MetsMinors
-
RT @TimFlannery2: People ask me lots about how Jake Peavy is doing...here he is last night with his oldest son opening for Willie Nelson in Alabama.....that’s how hes doing. https://t.co/15X1raRDqVBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets