New York Mets: Could Jacob deGrom win MVP this year?
by: Richard Heaton — Fansided: Call To The Pen 13m
We all know how well Jacob deGrom pitched for the Mets last year. But can he pitch even better in 2019 and claim the Most Valuable Player award? After such...
Tweets
-
Pete Alonso's exit velocity and xwOBA zone charts. You pitch him down, you're going to pay. #Mets #LGM
-
Trotz on them Coliseum ~vibes~ "We're going to need all their energy to sustain what we do…If it gives you a one percent advantage through your lineup, that's pretty good. You're looking for any advantage and the difference between winning and losing in the playoffs is minimal."
-
RT @mikemayerMMO: Final line for 18-year-old Simeon Woods-Richardson in his second start for the Columbia Fireflies: 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K, 41 pitches/30 strikes
-
RT @MBrownstein89: Pete Alonso is in the: - 94th percentile in exit velocity - 94th percentile in xBA - 97th percentile in hard hit % - 96th percentile in xwOBA - 97th percentile in xSLG #Mets #LGM @MetsMerized @Mets https://t.co/raThZqwt7Y
-
Ladies and gentlemen, Pete Alonso ??  #LGM
-
Imagine if he started the year in the minors for an extra year of control six years from nowPete Alonso hit two homers last night to give him five in his first ten games in his career. That's the most homers in franchise history over a player's first ten games: 1) Pete Alonso, 5 2) Ron Swoboda, 4 2) Mike Jacobs, 4 4) Darryl Strawberry, 2 4) Dominic Smith, 2. #Mets
