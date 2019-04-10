New York Mets
Cubs, Bryce Harper and others who have a lot to prove in 2019 | SI.com
by: The SI Staff April 10, 2019 — Sports Illustrated 1m
A new season means a new set of expectations. Our writers reset where certain figures and teams stand around the league.
Pete Alonso's exit velocity and xwOBA zone charts. You pitch him down, you're going to pay. #Mets #LGM
Trotz on them Coliseum ~vibes~ "We're going to need all their energy to sustain what we do…If it gives you a one percent advantage through your lineup, that's pretty good. You're looking for any advantage and the difference between winning and losing in the playoffs is minimal."
RT @mikemayerMMO: Final line for 18-year-old Simeon Woods-Richardson in his second start for the Columbia Fireflies: 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K, 41 pitches/30 strikes
RT @MBrownstein89: Pete Alonso is in the: - 94th percentile in exit velocity - 94th percentile in xBA - 97th percentile in hard hit % - 96th percentile in xwOBA - 97th percentile in xSLG #Mets #LGM @MetsMerized @Mets https://t.co/raThZqwt7Y
Ladies and gentlemen, Pete Alonso ?? #LGM
Imagine if he started the year in the minors for an extra year of control six years from nowPete Alonso hit two homers last night to give him five in his first ten games in his career. That's the most homers in franchise history over a player's first ten games: 1) Pete Alonso, 5 2) Ron Swoboda, 4 2) Mike Jacobs, 4 4) Darryl Strawberry, 2 4) Dominic Smith, 2. #Mets
