Alonso Flashes Power With Two Home Runs Against Twins
by: Dilip Sridhar — Mets Merized Online 3m
The one thing people always knew about Pete Alonso was how hard he hit the ball. He nearly broke Statcast in the futures game last year and had some bullets in the Arizona Fall League. His batted
Pete Alonso's exit velocity and xwOBA zone charts. You pitch him down, you're going to pay. #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
Trotz on them Coliseum ~vibes~ "We’re going to need all their energy to sustain what we do…If it gives you a one percent advantage through your lineup, that’s pretty good. You’re looking for any advantage and the difference between winning and losing in the playoffs is minimal."Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @mikemayerMMO: Final line for 18-year-old Simeon Woods-Richardson in his second start for the Columbia Fireflies: 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K, 41 pitches/30 strikesBlogger / Podcaster
RT @MBrownstein89: Pete Alonso is in the: - 94th percentile in exit velocity - 94th percentile in xBA - 97th percentile in hard hit % - 96th percentile in xwOBA - 97th percentile in xSLG #Mets #LGM @MetsMerized @Mets https://t.co/raThZqwt7YBlogger / Podcaster
Ladies and gentlemen, Pete Alonso ?? #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
Imagine if he started the year in the minors for an extra year of control six years from nowPete Alonso hit two homers last night to give him five in his first ten games in his career. That’s the most homers in franchise history over a player’s first ten games: 1) Pete Alonso, 5 2) Ron Swoboda, 4 2) Mike Jacobs, 4 4) Darryl Strawberry, 2 4) Dominic Smith, 2. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
