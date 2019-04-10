New York Mets

Former Mets SP Jon Niese signs with the Long Island Ducks!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 12m

Nice.  I wish Niese the best of luck on his comeback.  He's only 32.  Matt Harvey is 30. MLB Trade Rumors has the story.

