Former Mets pitcher Jon Niese Signs with LI Ducks

by: Stache Staff The Daily Stache 2m

(Central Islip, N.Y., April 10, 2019) – The Long Island Ducks today announced the signing of left-handed pitcher Jon Niese. The nine-year Major League veteran begins his first season with the Ducks and 13th in professional baseball. “I’m very...

