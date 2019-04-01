New York Mets

Mets Merized
Nimmo Showing Signs of Getting Past Early Season Slump

by: Josh Finkelstein

Brandon Nimmo got benched on Sunday against the Washington Nationals after going 0-for-10 with eight strikeouts in three games prior to that. However, he ended up pinch-hitting and went 1-for-3 w

