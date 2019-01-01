New York Mets

The Daily Stache
Pete Alonso Has Been Historically Good

by: Stache Staff The Daily Stache 2m

Pete Alonso has six doubles and five home runs, making him the first player in modern major league history (since 1900) with 11 extra-base hits in his first 10 career games. No other player has had more than nine. He owns the team record with five...

