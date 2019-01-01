New York Mets

Todd Frazier Could Be the New Mets Backup Shortstop

by: Michael Ganci The Daily Stache 7m

The Mets may have a new backup shortstop when the roadtrip begins Thursday in Atlanta, but it’s not who you might expect. Since Luis Guillorme is essentially collecting dust on the Mets bench, and Todd Frazier is almost ready, the “Toddfather” will...

