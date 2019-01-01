New York Mets
Todd Frazier Could Be the New Mets Backup Shortstop
by: Michael Ganci — The Daily Stache 7m
The Mets may have a new backup shortstop when the roadtrip begins Thursday in Atlanta, but it’s not who you might expect. Since Luis Guillorme is essentially collecting dust on the Mets bench, and Todd Frazier is almost ready, the “Toddfather” will...
