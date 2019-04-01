New York Mets

Mets Merized
42712329_thumbnail

Forbes Ranks Mets as Sixth Most Valuable Franchise

by: Josh Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 39s

Mike Ozanian and Kurt Badenhausen of Forbes released their list of all 30 MLB teams' values and the New York Mets ranked sixth on the list.Their valuation came in at $2.3 billion which ranked

Tweets