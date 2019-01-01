New York Mets
Mets Recall Corey Oswalt from Syracuse
by: Stache Staff — The Daily Stache 2m
Prior to tonight’s game, the Mets recalled RHP Corey Oswalt from Syracuse (AAA) of the International League and optioned RHP Tim Peterson to Syracuse. Oswalt will wear #55. Corey Oswalt was optioned out of big league camp this morning. He looked...
RT @MikeTheRotoCop: On Pete Alonso: "It's really fun to watch...Pete has been very energetic and brought a lot of life to our team." On Michael Conforto: "I see a relaxed, confident Michael Conforto at the plate that when you make a bad pitch he's going to hit it hard." 3/3 #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
RT @MikeTheRotoCop: On playing time for both Keon Broxton and Juan Lagares: "The bottom line is we have to win games. If somebody has to sit for us to win a game thats just how this game is built and thats what we'll do." 2/3 #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
RT @MikeTheRotoCop: Just got out of my first presser ever. Mickey Callaway had a lot to say. On Todd Frazier playing SS during his rehab stint: "It helps out when we're shifting...20% of his reps even when hes at 3rd is going to be playing short." 1/3 #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
AwesomeBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @MichaelBaumann: The one regret I have about this Pete Alonso column is I didn't think to call it "Meat The Mets" until it was too late https://t.co/e8DJXnAkOGBeat Writer / Columnist
New Post: Game Thread: Twins vs. Mets, 7:10 PM https://t.co/jOVkilC5xY #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
