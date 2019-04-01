New York Mets
Mets Call Up Corey Oswalt, Option Tim Peterson
by: Josh Finkelstein — Mets Merized Online
Anthony Dicomo of MLB.com reports that the Mets have optioned Tim Peterson to Triple-A Syracuse and called up Corey Oswalt.Peterson, 28, appeared in four games for the Mets in which he allowed
RT @MikeTheRotoCop: On Pete Alonso: "It's really fun to watch...Pete has been very energetic and brought a lot of life to our team." On Michael Conforto: "I see a relaxed, confident Michael Conforto at the plate that when you make a bad pitch he's going to hit it hard." 3/3 #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
RT @MikeTheRotoCop: On playing time for both Keon Broxton and Juan Lagares: "The bottom line is we have to win games. If somebody has to sit for us to win a game thats just how this game is built and thats what we'll do." 2/3 #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
RT @MikeTheRotoCop: Just got out of my first presser ever. Mickey Callaway had a lot to say. On Todd Frazier playing SS during his rehab stint: "It helps out when we're shifting...20% of his reps even when hes at 3rd is going to be playing short." 1/3 #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
AwesomeBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @MichaelBaumann: The one regret I have about this Pete Alonso column is I didn't think to call it "Meat The Mets" until it was too late https://t.co/e8DJXnAkOGBeat Writer / Columnist
New Post: Game Thread: Twins vs. Mets, 7:10 PM https://t.co/jOVkilC5xY #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
